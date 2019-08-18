Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 20.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.23 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zymeworks Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Zymeworks Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 8.00%. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 472.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.