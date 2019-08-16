Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reaches $26.49 After 6.00% Up Move; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Upped By $18.58 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 49.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 145,162 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 437,344 shares with $56.37 million value, up from 292,182 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $108.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.19. About 892,155 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.96% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 160,654 shares traded. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 87.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Howland Cap Lc owns 13,273 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Management reported 0.12% stake. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 18,833 shares. Associated Banc reported 61,111 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 233,568 shares. St Johns Comm Limited Company holds 4,950 shares. Bennicas & Associate has 1.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Liability owns 0.82% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 68,662 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.33% or 4,803 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability invested in 1.51% or 154,160 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa accumulated 29,781 shares. Birinyi invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.62% above currents $125.19 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Zymeworks Inc.’s (TSE:ZYME) 41% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top TSX Stocks for the Future – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Canadian Pharma Stocks for Ambitious Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The company's lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.