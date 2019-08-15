Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reaches $25.31 52-Week High; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs (SERV) Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 175,900 shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 307,665 shares with $14.37 million value, down from 483,565 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc now has $7.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 575,008 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.83 target or 6.00% above today’s $25.31 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $991.21 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $26.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $59.47 million more. The stock increased 4.94% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 220,139 shares traded. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 87.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Zymeworks Inc; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS WILL GET EXPANSION FEE, ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $164M; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 13/03/2018 Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Rupert Davies, PhD, Zymeworks as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS TO GET $18M UPFRONT FEE,MAY GET MAX $466.7M PAYMENTS

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $39 lowest target. $51’s average target is -10.23% below currents $56.81 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SERV in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Nomura.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 53,900 shares to 183,875 valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lantheus Hldgs Inc stake by 84,529 shares and now owns 1.59M shares. Performance Food Group Co was raised too.

More notable recent Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Zymeworks Inc.’s (TSE:ZYME) 41% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top TSX Stocks for the Future – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zymeworks Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $991.21 million. The company's lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Among 2 analysts covering Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:ZYME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares has $3400 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 12.60% above currents $25.31 stock price. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5.