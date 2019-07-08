Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reaches $24.73 After 5.00% Up Move; Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) SI Decreased By 6%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) had a decrease of 6% in short interest. BOLD’s SI was 2.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6% from 2.63M shares previously. With 351,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s short sellers to cover BOLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 150,003 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 9.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 10; 08/05/2018 – AUDENTES PROMOTES NATALIE HOLLES TO PRESIDENT & COO; 16/05/2018 – Audentes Announces Continuing Positive Data from First Dose Cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AT132 in Patients W; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Wedbush for Apr. 9; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES – HAVE BEEN TOTAL OF 24 ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN ASPIRO, SIX OF WHICH WERE DETERMINED TO BE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES ANNOUNCES CONTINUING POSITIVE DATA FROM FIRST DOSE COHORT OF ASPIRO, A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT132 IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED MYOTUBULAR MYOPATHY; 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 283,254 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 14.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The company's lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.