Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reaches $23.98 After 4.00% Down Move; Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Aecom (ACM) Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Aecom (ACM) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 245,731 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 10.12%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.51 million shares with $133.78M value, up from 4.26M last quarter. Aecom now has $5.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 130,334 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 90,744 shares traded. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 14.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Zymeworks Inc; 13/03/2018 Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Rupert Davies, PhD, Zymeworks as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS TO GET $18M UPFRONT FEE,MAY GET MAX $466.7M PAYMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Zymeworks 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $1.29; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Advances Clinical Candidate Incorporating Technology from Kairos Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORMThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $972.01M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $23.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ZYME worth $38.88M less.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “AECOM announces intent to spin off its industry-leading government services business – Financial Post” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Delivers Letter to AECOM CEO and Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 193,366 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 33,234 shares. Highbridge Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 139,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 188 shares. 776,429 are owned by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa stated it has 311,578 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 346 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Invesco Ltd accumulated 3.39 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 51,440 shares stake. Gru One Trading Lp reported 725 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.79M shares.

More notable recent Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks -4.7% after filing for $150M offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zymeworks: Leader In Bispecifics Space Makes Substantial Headway – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zymeworks prices $175M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Alert! 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, down 172.73% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Zymeworks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.53% negative EPS growth.