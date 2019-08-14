Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Forms $23.02 Double Top; BAE SYSTEMS PLC ORD GBP .025 ORDINARY SH (BAESF) SI Increased By 24.62%

BAE SYSTEMS PLC ORD GBP .025 ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:BAESF) had an increase of 24.62% in short interest. BAESF’s SI was 447,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.62% from 359,100 shares previously. With 9,500 avg volume, 47 days are for BAE SYSTEMS PLC ORD GBP .025 ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s short sellers to cover BAESF’s short positions. It closed at $6.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) formed double top with $23.71 target or 3.00% above today’s $23.02 share price. Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has $907.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 10,881 shares traded. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 87.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 17/04/2018 – Zymeworks Presents Preclinical Data at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Advances Clinical Candidate Incorporating Technology from Kairos Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Advances Clinical Candidate lncorporating Technology from Kairos Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS – DAIICHI SANKYO TO ACQUIRE LICENSES TO CO’S AZYMETRIC AND EFECT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS TO DEVELOP 2 ADDITIONAL BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME

Among 2 analysts covering Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:ZYME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares has $3400 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 23.81% above currents $23.02 stock price. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight”.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.90 billion. The Company’s Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber & Intelligence segment develops and supports mission software and systems in geospatial, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission management areas; provides analytic solutions and support to the US government; and systems engineering, integration, and through-life support services for US defense and coalition partner customers.

