Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) EPS Estimated At $-0.60; Matson (MATX) Sentiment Is 0.86

Matson Inc (MATX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 68 funds increased and opened new positions, while 79 decreased and sold their stakes in Matson Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 36.34 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Matson Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 172.73% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Zymeworks Inc.’s analysts see 39.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 54,918 shares traded. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 14.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 17/04/2018 – Zymeworks Presents Preclinical Data at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 01/05/2018 – Zymeworks 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Zymeworks and Daiichi Sankyo Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration Focused on Bispecific Antibodies; 14/05/2018 – DAIICHI TO GET LICENSES TO ZYMEWORKS’S AZYMETRIC, EFECT; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS- TO GET UPFRONT TECHNOLOGY ACCESS FEE OF $18 MLN; MAY GET UP TO $466.7 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS, DAIICHI SANKYO EXPAND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PACT; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks 4Q EPS $1.28

More notable recent Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks -4.7% after filing for $150M offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zymeworks prices $175M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $922.85 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Matson, Inc.’s (NYSE:MATX) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Matson Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4.8% To $0.22 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matson Christens First Kanaloa Class Vessel ‘Lurline’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.99M for 15.01 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 115,330 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe