Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) EPS Estimated At $-0.60; Brinker International (EAT)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Brinker International Inc (EAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 101 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 128 trimmed and sold stakes in Brinker International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 43.77 million shares, down from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brinker International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 95 Increased: 65 New Position: 36.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 896,896 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. for 289,095 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 194,394 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 76,700 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.8% in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57,216 shares.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.00 million for 7.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.