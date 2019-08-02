Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) EPS Estimated At $-0.55; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lifted Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 89,234 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 1.99M shares with $118.43 million value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $2.29B valuation. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 548,868 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Zymeworks Inc.’s analysts see 27.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 122,171 shares traded. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 87.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 17/04/2018 – Zymeworks Presents Preclinical Data at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 14/05/2018 – DAIICHI TO GET LICENSES TO ZYMEWORKS’S AZYMETRIC, EFECT; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS WILL GET EXPANSION FEE, ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $164M; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Zymeworks 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

More notable recent Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks nabs $7.5M milestone from Celgene – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 BioPharm Stocks Yielding 100% Yearly Returns – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Zymeworks Inc.’s (TSE:ZYME) 41% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Celgene (CELG) Selected Lead Oncology Therapeutic Candidate Under Bispecific Antibody Collaboration – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $922.73 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.