Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.81% for Zymeworks Inc. with average price target of $37.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.