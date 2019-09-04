Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparison side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.27 N/A -0.94 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zymeworks Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 43.48% at a $37.75 consensus price target. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 284.59% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 7.3% respectively. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.