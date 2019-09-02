Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.98 N/A -0.94 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zymeworks Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Zymeworks Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 41.70% at a $37.75 consensus price target. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 722.91%. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 55.58% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.