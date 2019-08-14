Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 18.37 N/A -0.94 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.19 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$28.5 is Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.