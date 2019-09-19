Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 19.79 N/A -0.94 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 645 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zymeworks Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc. has an average price target of $37.75, and a 46.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.