Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 18.90 N/A -0.94 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.59 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a 19.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.5. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,065.92% and its average price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 18% respectively. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.