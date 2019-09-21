Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparison side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.40 N/A -0.94 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 66.12 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zymeworks Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zymeworks Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 37.57%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 257.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.