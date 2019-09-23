Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zymeworks Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and NuCana plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.57% and an $37.75 consensus target price. Competitively NuCana plc has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 150.00%. The data provided earlier shows that NuCana plc appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.