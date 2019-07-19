Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.73 N/A -0.94 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.06 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zymeworks Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 80.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.