Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparing side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zymeworks Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zymeworks Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$37.75 is Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.81%. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 424.11% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.