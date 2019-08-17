Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 20.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 8.00%. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 128.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 53.6%. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.