Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.48 N/A -0.94 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.02 N/A -1.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 42.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 80.3% respectively. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Zymeworks Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.