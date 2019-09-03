Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zymeworks Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.70% and an $37.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.