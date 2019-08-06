Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 17.56 N/A -0.94 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$34 is Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 49.25%. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.25, while its potential upside is 191.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 59.6% respectively. Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.