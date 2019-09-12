Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Contrasting side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.44 N/A -0.94 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 42.99% at a $37.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 629.34% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 42.6%. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.