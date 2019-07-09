Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 15.46 N/A -0.94 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.99 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zymeworks Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.88, with potential upside of 17.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.