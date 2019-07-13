Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparison side by side

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.42 N/A -0.94 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 667.68 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 45.07%. 6.2% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.