Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparison side by side

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 20.52 N/A -0.94 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The average target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $35.33, with potential upside of 33.32%. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 51.59% and its average target price is $169.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 0% respectively. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Zymeworks Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.