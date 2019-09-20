Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparing side by side

Since Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.40 N/A -0.94 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zymeworks Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zymeworks Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 37.57% for Zymeworks Inc. with average target price of $37.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 491.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.