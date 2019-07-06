Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analysts See $-0.60 EPS; Getty Realty Has 2.08 Sentiment

Getty Realty Corp (GTY) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 77 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 37 sold and reduced their positions in Getty Realty Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 26.51 million shares, up from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Getty Realty Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 31 Increased: 58 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 172.73% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Zymeworks Inc.’s analysts see 39.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 257,843 shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 14.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS- TO GET UPFRONT TECHNOLOGY ACCESS FEE OF $18 MLN; MAY GET UP TO $466.7 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON GLOBAL PRODUCT SALES; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS WILL GET EXPANSION FEE, ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $164M; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Advances Clinical Candidate lncorporating Technology from Kairos Acquisition

More notable recent Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zymeworks -4.7% after filing for $150M offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zymeworks: Leader In Bispecifics Space Makes Substantial Headway – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zymeworks prices $175M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $935.62 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. for 198,626 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 301,291 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 52,787 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Services Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,844 shares.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.86 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.