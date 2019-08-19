Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake; Two Sigma Securities Stake in Abbvie (Call) (ABBV) Decreased by $17.98 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV) by 64.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 224,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 123,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 348,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 56,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 50,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 1.25 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares to 451,624 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 124,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,812 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24,500 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (Call) (NYSE:KSU) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

