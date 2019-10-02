Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Lannett Co (LCI) Sentiment Is 1.31

Lannett Co Inc (LCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 63 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 48 cut down and sold stakes in Lannett Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 41.96 million shares, up from 39.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lannett Co Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 29 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,326 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 661,542 shares with $37.69 million value, down from 677,868 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $176.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 1.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,816 shares to 158,803 valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 6,721 shares and now owns 19,422 shares. East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38.13M shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 4,615 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.4% or 843,981 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited owns 44,565 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 30,619 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 1.07% stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com reported 10.14M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 199,590 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grassi Inv owns 12,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 147,238 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.37% or 121,700 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.16 million shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 14.14% above currents $52.96 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, June 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 56.82% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.44 per share. LCI’s profit will be $7.76 million for 14.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Lannett Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.65% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. for 7.92 million shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 400,760 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 3.95 million shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.09% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,035 shares.

It closed at $10.76 lastly. It is down 42.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL OF ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES USP, 2.5 MG, 5 MG AND 10 MG; 20/04/2018 – Lannett Names Maureen Cavanaugh Senior Vice President And Chief Commercial Operations Officer; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET SALES OF $685 MLN TO $695 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Lannett: Returned Rights to Pending ANDA to Its Development Partner for Other Consideration Plus Royalties on Sales Once Pdt Commercialize; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES; 03/05/2018 – Lannett To Participate At Two Investor Conferences In May; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $291,400 activity.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $439.47 million. The firm offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout.