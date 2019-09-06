Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $891,462; Market Valuation Rose; Hamlin Capital Management Increases Stake in Block H & R (HRB)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 114,103 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.75 million, down from 117,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $250.9. About 1.15 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.78 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Hl Fin Serv Ltd Llc reported 28,527 shares. Menta Ltd Llc stated it has 0.38% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Pnc Financial Serv Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Cwm Llc holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 44 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 3.54M shares. Bessemer Lc has invested 0.75% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 686 shares. 325,523 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 159,647 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company reported 11,375 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 88,800 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 8,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 13,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 172,854 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $97.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 85,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 13.07 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.