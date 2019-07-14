Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Fedex (FDX) Raised by $4.39 Million as Share Value Declined; As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Its Stake by $8.79 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 302,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 311,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 1.32M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 40,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 162,213 shares. James Inv Research invested in 0.01% or 3,590 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,255 are owned by Hilton Mgmt. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 708,667 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pitcairn holds 7,355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 26,942 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,274 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 4.49M shares in its portfolio. Impact Lc reported 32,881 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.05M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Ser Solutions (DVP) by 13,666 shares to 45,488 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Put) by 199,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (Call) (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $58.78 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Incorporated holds 1,302 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.06% or 9,925 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 434 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 237,623 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 95,895 shares. 1,644 are owned by Associated Banc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 822,621 shares. Dillon Assocs Inc accumulated 9,662 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,522 shares. Private Tru Na reported 7,573 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.17% stake. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 22,716 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 359 shares. Financial Engines Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 19,331 shares. Strs Ohio holds 163,994 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,803 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 72,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.