Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position by $782,080; Market Valuation Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 16,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 51,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 247,344 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 45,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,248 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 114,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 38.56M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 115,229 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 292,091 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management holds 0.11% or 17,954 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,742 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Com accumulated 0.38% or 58,831 shares. Spc owns 13,288 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 40,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 72,957 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Beacon Financial Group Inc owns 13,477 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.17% or 26,848 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,360 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,050 shares to 169,840 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.63B for 10.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 731,150 shares to 359,770 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 172,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,510 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

