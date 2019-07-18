Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Apple (AAPL) Increased as Market Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Position in Lkq (LKQ)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, up from 106,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 2.02M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,652 shares to 466,625 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 278,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,721 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

