Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Alliant Energy (LNT) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 188 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 142 sold and reduced their positions in Alliant Energy Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 176.46 million shares, down from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 119 Increased: 134 New Position: 54.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 7,736 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 121,839 shares with $34.38M value, up from 114,103 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.01M for 15.11 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 162,967 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.15% invested in the company for 304,002 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 1.63% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.13 million shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 24.63 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 9,548 shares to 245,137 valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Outfront Media Inc stake by 169,842 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was reduced too.

