Zwj Investment Counsel Maintains Position in At&T (T); As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Stake by $374,192

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 793,041 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87M, up from 758,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 9.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Begins Service on Deepwater Gulf Gathering Pipeline System – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications has invested 0.26% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 28,020 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors accumulated 40,911 shares. Blb&B Advisors reported 44,516 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca, California-based fund reported 20,281 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.06% or 2.29 million shares. Hallmark accumulated 9,873 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20,197 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 3.36% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 6.72M shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 10,400 shares. Us Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.4% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Senator Grp Ltd Partnership reported 5.00M shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Lc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T earnings: Expect another quarter of big video losses – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 15,436 shares. Virginia-based Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 138,256 were reported by Brookstone Cap Mngmt. Virginia-based Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Patten invested in 0.34% or 25,475 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 1.67 million shares. Sonata Capital Grp owns 18,379 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 1.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,958 shares. 358,552 are owned by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.24% or 236,806 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.43% or 1.25M shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 83,567 are held by Albion Financial Group Inc Ut. Oppenheimer And reported 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 53,160 shares to 284,514 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,585 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).