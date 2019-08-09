Zwj Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Total S A (TOT); Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $16.72 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 317,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 296,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.20 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 18.35M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 28,282 shares to 60,172 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Comm Corp by 17,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,800 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

