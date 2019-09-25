Zwj Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG); Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Danaher (DHR) Stake by $16.51 Million; Stock Price Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 393,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, up from 379,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 181,539 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 221.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 116,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 168,798 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.13 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.08. About 157,175 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 60,305 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co (Put) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.