Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Celgene (CELG) by $1.29 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Nli International Upped Stake by $1.53 Million

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 103,460 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.94M, up from 95,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.75 million shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 219,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.31 million, down from 233,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Bristol-Myers Squibb Will Look Like After Acquiring Celgene – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 115,943 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability holds 3,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd owns 103,108 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP holds 64,300 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 1.08M shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davy Asset Limited accumulated 3,963 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 14,990 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com has 3,811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Next Group Inc reported 2,685 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bardin Hill Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 553,241 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.09% or 17,289 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 368,446 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 107,512 shares to 323,267 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $392.00 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,000 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,750 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.