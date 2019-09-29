Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Aristotle Capital Management Cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 615,072 shares as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA)’s stock declined 15.12%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 42.75M shares with $237.69M value, down from 43.37M last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta now has $34.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 2.40M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs On BBVA Uruguay; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades the long-term rating of the ABCP Programme IM SUMMA 1 FT to A2 (sf) from A3 (sf); 23/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Rating Action on Hipocat RMBS 6 and 8; 01/05/2018 – BBVA CFO Tejada Says ‘Solid’ Earnings Are Just the Beginning (Video); 09/05/2018 – IMF LIKELY TO REQUEST FISCAL TIGHTENING FROM ARGENTINA: BBVA; 09/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : BANKHAUS LAMPE RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BBVA CONSOLIDAR SEGUROS’ BA2/AAA.AR RATINGS,; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTIES AROUND NAFTA HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns A3/AAA.MX Ratings To State Of Mexico’s MXN 1.5 Bln Enhanced Loan From BBVA Bancomer

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 5.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,479 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 71,699 shares with $14.16M value, down from 76,178 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.42% above currents $197.79 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target in Monday, August 5 report. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 8,412 shares to 178,252 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,305 shares and now owns 385,830 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 172 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 692,979 are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 586 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.79% or 10,827 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,176 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stephens Ar holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 16,033 shares. Old National State Bank In invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 22,571 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sit Inv Associates Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 60,290 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited holds 0.16% or 250 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Basf Se Spons Adr (BASFY) stake by 29,498 shares to 470,463 valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Basf Se stake by 5,859 shares and now owns 47,092 shares. Kddi Corp was raised too.