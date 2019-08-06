Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) by $2.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Alley Company Increases Position in Danaher (DHR)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 741.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 313,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 355,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 42,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 2.37 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 33,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 807,155 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,139 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Leavell Inv Mngmt owns 9,073 shares. Moreover, Cadinha Limited Company has 0.48% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 18,657 shares. 7,398 are held by M. Atwood & Palmer invested in 0% or 115 shares. Stearns Financial Services Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Com has 71,280 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd stated it has 5.25M shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Senator Gp Limited Partnership has invested 3.57% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.48% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 158,643 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And reported 0.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,122 shares. Westfield Capital Commerce Lp invested in 38,366 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 910,937 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Connor Clark Lunn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 8,106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 123,401 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 2.10 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 51,166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Management invested in 122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 16,968 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bluecrest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 275,307 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. 290 were reported by Cwm Lc. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 328,347 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,288 shares to 677,868 shares, valued at $36.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 124,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,812 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).