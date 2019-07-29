Zwj Investment Counsel Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $12.44 Million as Valuation Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 40,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.00 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 23,751 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Telesat Successfully Launches Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Powerful Satellite Bringing New Coverages and HTS Capacity to the Asia Pacific Region – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maxar Technologies: Event-Driven, Special Situation, Pure Play On Space Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Empyrean LP holds 450,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 164,799 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 7,567 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 21,000 shares. 168,442 are owned by Northern Trust. Glacier Peak Cap Limited invested in 50,865 shares. Amer International Grp Inc reported 8,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 20,994 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp owns 334,013 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 12,344 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 12,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,099 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, February 4.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,130 shares to 190,515 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,875 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,485 are held by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 119,694 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 735 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quantitative Ltd Co invested in 38,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,103 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,753 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.02% or 49,320 shares. Harris L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Portland Glob Ltd Llc stated it has 18,503 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 77,245 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Harvest Capital Management has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).