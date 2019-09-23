Zwj Investment Counsel Holding In Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Was Increased; Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) as Share Value Were Volatile

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.62M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 4.22 million shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 351,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, down from 612,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 35,286 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Named a Top Company to Work for by LinkedIn – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Women-Owned & Women-Run: New Consultancy, Have Her Back (HHB), Tackles Gender Equity – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FUJIFILM Partners With McCann To Launch New Global Brand Campaign For Its Popular INSTAX Line – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 169,842 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,542 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

