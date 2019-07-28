Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $589,744; First Bancorp P R (FBP) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Cut Position by $2.70 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 998,010 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 201; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,384 shares as the company's stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 409,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq" on June 27, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,924 are owned by Srb. Hodges Management holds 260,963 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial reported 0.39% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 469,830 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 2,707 shares. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Com invested in 31.29% or 703,430 shares. John G Ullman Associates invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Corsair Capital Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 10,803 shares. 32,975 were reported by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1.39M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). American International Group Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Proshare Ltd Com stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 2.56M shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,803 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 69,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,077 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).