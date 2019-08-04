Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $4.63 Million; Stock Value Rose; Elk Creek Partners Increased Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $3.32 Million as Stock Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, up from 106,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 89,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 467,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 377,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 340,790 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 37,305 shares to 201,397 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 70,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,899 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 6,107 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 58,864 shares. Daiwa holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 365 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 68,003 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,605 shares stake. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 62,100 shares stake. 8,019 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Connor Clark Lunn Inv has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Armistice Capital Limited Liability stated it has 400,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 33,409 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 3.52M shares. Hanseatic Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares to 127,436 shares, valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 72,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

