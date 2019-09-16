Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake By $906,350; ALARIS ROYALTY CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (ALARF) Shorts Up By 29.4%

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 18,127 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.24M shares with $62.96 million value, up from 1.22M last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

ALARIS ROYALTY CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had an increase of 29.4% in short interest. ALARF’s SI was 55,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.4% from 43,200 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 62 days are for ALARIS ROYALTY CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALARF)’s short sellers to cover ALARF’s short positions. It closed at $14.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The company has market cap of $518.70 million. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as gas and oil resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech.

More notable recent Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaris: No Like For The Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Monitronics International, Inc. to OTCQX – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaris Royalty: Go For A 10% Yield With A Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaris Royalty: Dividend Coverage Improves But A New Risk Emerges – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Say Goodbye To This Sweet Royalty Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.41% above currents $54.26 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5400 target.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 9,548 shares to 245,137 valued at $22.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 14,039 shares and now owns 219,740 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Partners Limited holds 0.52% or 146,445 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 0.02% or 5,915 shares. Citigroup reported 3.54 million shares. Moreover, United American Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.65% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,785 shares. Cheviot Value Limited invested in 24,311 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Contravisory Management Inc holds 77,247 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Colorado-based Milestone Gru has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jones Lllp stated it has 16,494 shares. 883,078 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,920 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested in 158,247 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested in 6.48M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amarillo Bancorp reported 4,484 shares. Brandywine Trust has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.