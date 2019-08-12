Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $808,416; Market Valuation Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Position in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Has Trimmed by $483,472

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 10,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 129,243 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 140,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 4,830 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 287,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, down from 304,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 855,085 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,554 shares to 187,565 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.08 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 49,675 shares to 269,049 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

