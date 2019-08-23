Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.16 Million; Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Denali Advisors Increased Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 44,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 4.17M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 75,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 353,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 277,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 20.61 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,922 were reported by Old Natl Bancorp In. 242,759 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Hourglass Limited Liability Com has 3,950 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 41,037 shares. Argent Trust has 41,138 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 46,759 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 406,497 shares. Pension invested in 0.21% or 1.05M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 83,537 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc owns 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 26,915 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 14,352 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.01% or 2,815 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.45M shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.49% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,352 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,255 shares to 190,935 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 12,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 47,700 shares to 383,600 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,400 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 65,539 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,836 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Corporation has 271,733 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blackrock reported 72.65M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.83 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Blume Capital accumulated 23,975 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv invested in 302,080 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 145,757 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 1.97 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. James Research Inc holds 370,097 shares. Credit Invests Limited Com holds 703,430 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).