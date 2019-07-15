Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $589,744 as Stock Price Declined; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $308,490 as Share Price Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $288.81. About 792,886 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 409,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 20.50M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 278,522 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,875 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.07 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

